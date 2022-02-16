Manish Tewari Seconds Ashwani Kumar's Barb On Cong Leadership; Clarifies Ties With Captain

In a big embarrassment for Congress ahead of the Punjab election, senior leader Manish Tewari seconded his former colleague Ashwani Kumar's barb on the party leadership. Speaking to the media after resigning from Congress a day earlier, Kumar claimed that the party does not have a transformative or inspiring leadership. Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday, the Anandpur Sahib MP also took a dig at Kumar though for raising concerns over the leadership issue on the eve of the Assembly elections. Moreover, he hinted that the ex-Union Law Minister was hankering for a Rajya Sabha berth.

Manish Tewari opined, "Ashwani Kumar is a good person and a good lawyer who makes good arguments. Many of the things he has said are true. Many people are worried about this (the leadership issue). But this could have been said after the polls."

Maintaining that he believes in the politics of issues and ideology, Tewari stressed that ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh had never asked him to join Punjab Lok Congress despite their close bond. He said, "I had a relationship with Captain Sahab before and continue to have it today and will have it tomorrow as well. I will continue to respect Captain Sahab how I respected him before. That is a different matter. As far as my politics is concerned, I am campaigning for Congress in my Lok Sabha constituency and outside my Lok Sabha constituency whenever anyone calls me. It is absolutely false that Captain Sahab gave me an offer".

Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp leading to the resignation of Amarinder Singh. As the rift has persisted after the Sonia Gandhi-led party nominated incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi instead of Sidhu as the Chief Ministerial candidate, AAP is eyeing a win this time.