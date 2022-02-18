Manish Tewari Slams Punjab CM Channi On 'Bhaiya' Remark: 'Get Rid Of Narrow Mindset'

The rift in Congress escalated further as Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari took a swipe at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his derogatory 'Bhaiya' remark. According to him, this was reflective of an "institutionalized bias" against migrants stretching back to the Green revolution. At the same time, he cited his father's example who laid down his life for Hindu-Sikh amity. Speaking to the media on Friday, he maintained that it was the constitutional right of any citizen to visit and work in any state across the country. In a dig at Channi, Tewari stressed the need for people to get rid of their narrow mindset regarding migrants.

Manish Tewari remarked, "There are many social issues that are above politics. The insider-outsider debate is not restricted to Punjab. It is unfortunate that people go to work in another state, locals don't take this nicely sometimes. If you talk about Maharashtra, there was an angry reaction to people from Karnataka who set to hotels there in the 60s and 70s. There used to be politics over people from Bihar and UP. The Indian Constitution gives everyone the right to live and work anywhere in the country."

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was an MP from Assam for many years. No one objected to it. The population of Punjab is 2% of the total population of Punjab. But a person from Punjab was India's PM for 10 years. We need to get rid of this narrow mindset," he added.

1/ De-Horse Politics- The Bhaiya controversy is like the Black issue in the US . It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic & institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution . At a personal level Despite my mother being — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 18, 2022

Punjab CM issues clarification

On Tuesday evening, Charanjit Singh Channi stirred a row by exhorting people to not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state. He was addressing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in favour of poll candidate and Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon in Ropar. Vadra too came in for criticism for not objecting to and cheering the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite the fact that she is Congress' UP in-charge.

The Punjab CM remarked, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. So, Punjabis get united. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. But we will not let them enter."

After facing tremendous backlash, Channi claimed that his statement was misconstrued. In a video statement, he said, "My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right."