As Congress ignores veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Manish Tewari from its Punjab star campaigners, Tewari dismissed the issue, saying 'I would be surprised if I was on the list'. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday, Tewari took a jibe at his party command - pointing that he was on Assam's campaigner list but not on Punjab's from where he hailed. Punjab goes to polls on February 20 and results will be out on March 10.

Tewari: 'Would have been surprised...'

"You should ask those who made this list why I am not there in it. As far as I am concerned, I can be a star campaign in Assam but not for the state which I represent and have been a Union Minister. Maybe they feel I have nothing to contribute there," he said.

He added, "I am not surprised that I am not on the list. The reasons (for my exclusion) are publically known. What would have been surprising is if I was on the list. Once the election campaign is over on February 20, we will talk about these issues in detail".

Taunting his peers, Tewari said, "I am not a Congressman whose brother contests as an independent, while he contests on a Congress seat. I am not a Congressman whose son contests as an independent and he contests on a Congress ticket. Or whose brother is contesting from another party and he is fighting on a Congres seat. I am wedded to the founding ideals of India and continue to campaign in my constituency Sri Anandpur Sahib every day".

Tewari was referring to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi who is contesting from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib while his brother Manohar Singh is contesting as an independent candidate from Bassi Pathana after being denied a Congress ticket. Similarly, Rana Gurjeet Singh is contesting from Kapurthala while his son Rana Inder Partap Singh is contesting as an independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi, after being denied a party ticket. Meanwhile, Partap Singh Bajwa is contesting from Qadian, while his brother Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa is contesting on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur.

When asked if he meant the above-mentioned leaders, Tewari said, "I did not take any names. I believe in the syncretic ethos of Punjab. My mother was Jat Sikh, father was a Hindu. I believe in the composite culture of Punjab. These lists are irrelevant to me. Some of those people who are on the lists, even their family members won't vote for them".

Tewari snubbed

On Friday, Congress issued its list of 30 star campaigners for Punjab polls led by party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. However, Tewari and ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad were snubbed, while leaders like Meira Kumar, BV Srinivas, Ambika Soni were included. Azad and Tewari are members of the G-23 who had sought an over-haul in Congress' functioning. Fellow G-23 members - Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are on the list and so is Sachin Pilot who had unsuccessfully rebelled in Rajasthan.