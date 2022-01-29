Manjinder Singh Sirsa Lambasts Sidhu For Attitude Towards Sister; 'Arrogance Needs To Go'

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuting sister's grave allegation with 'shameless to bring my mother' remark did not go down well with leaders of the Opposition parties who slammed the Congress President of Punjab left, right and centre. The recent one on the list is Bharatiya Janata Party's Manjinder Singh Sirsa who labelled the cricketer-turned-politician's behaviour as 'unfortunate'.

"The statement given by Sidhu is unfortunate, she is his sister, even if from his stepmother," said Sirsa. The BJP leader added, "You keep saying my Punjab, my Punjabis, even they are not your blood relations. If you are not true to your family members, how will you ever be true to the people of Punjab? He should change his arrogance, his attitude"

'He should change his attitude': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Suman Toor, Sidhu's US-based sister, had alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from home after their father Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. She later died as a 'destitute woman' at Delhi railway station in 1989, claimed Toor. "My father had left us assets, land, and his pension. He enjoyed our parents' riches because (he) threw her out," she had further alleged.

Refuting her sister's allegations Sidhu after a day of staying silent said, "How dare they drag my mother into this? It has been 40 years since my parents died. Shame on them. They have stooped so low. I have never cheated on anyone, how would I cheat my mother?"

The remark from Sidhu comes on the same day he filed his nomination from the Amritsar (East) constituency for the impending Punjab elections, which will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 elections, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rakesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. The Congress Punjab unit chief had won by a margin of 42,661 votes.

With victory in the constituency, Sidhu is eyeing the Chief Ministerial seat. He has even given an ultimatum to Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi to choose between him and Charanjit Singh Channi.