Manjinder Sirsa's Entry Into BJP 'direct Attack' On Sikh Institutions, Says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal issued a statement on ex-party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's entry into the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it a 'direct attack' on Sikh religious institutions. In a series of tweets, Badal alleged that 'coercive tactics' had been used to secure Sirsa's entry into the BJP and dubbed it as 'revenge' by the saffron party. The Akali Dal supremo further proclaimed that Sirsa's move to join BJP will not create even a 'minor ripple' in Punjab, and said that he would likely face the wrath of the Khalsa Panth.

"SAD will not buckle under repression. Mughals tried it. The British tried it. Congress rulers like Indira tried it. Let BJP also try it. They will soon find out what they are up against. We are very proud we stood by farmers. We don’t care what consequences will follow for standing up for principles. We are ready for repression, oppression, and conspiracies and will defeat them," said Badal.

"Sirsa's joining BJP will not create even a minor ripple in Punjab. Everyone knows he has no roots here. More likely, he will face anger and hostility from Khalsa Panth," he added.

"Coercive tactics to secure @mssirsa’ entry into BJP are a direct attack on Khalsa Panth, Sikh religious institutions & SAD.This is BJP’s revenge against us for standing by principles, breaking Alliance with them & quitting the cabinet to stand by farmers. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/JwPr0qCR84 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 2, 2021

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Joins BJP

In a massive turn of events ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Following his induction to the BJP, Sirsa outlined that he has served Delhi as an MLA twice, and also as the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC). He said, "In the period, be it for the service of the country or my community, I have been at the helm. For that, the PM of the country as well as the Delhi Police uploaded a tweet and thanked me."

He added, "Since I have always been vocal about the cause of the Sikh community, for some of the issues I approached Home Minister Amit Shah. He took the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that the issues will be solved. With my joining the party, you will see 70-year-old issues of the community getting solved very soon."