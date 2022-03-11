Meenakashi Lekhi Slams Kejriwal For False Allegations On EC, Says 'does Not Seem Gracious'

MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday, March 11, lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for posing false allegations on the Election Commission as it doesn't seem 'gracious'. This comes after Kejriwal hit out the BJP-led central government for asking the Election Commission to delay the civic body polls in Delhi.

"Such allegations on principal institutions (EC) do not seem gracious. I'd like to ask Kejriwal Ji, can any city survive without Municipal Corporation? As he has now started the process of removing Municipalities", Meenakashi Lekhi told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal said, "What if tomorrow, before LS polls, they say that they want to bring Presidential system instead of Parliamentary system & make changes to Constitution, so postpone polls. Will polls be postponed? Will state polls be postponed if they say they want to unify 2 states?".

Meenakashi further accused Kejriwal of making a fake promise in 2012 when he said to provide 20% of the budget to local bodies, but even the 7-8% of the budget which is being given to the municipalities is being scammed. She then questioned, "Isn't this against municipality reforms?".

Delhi CM referred to Centre's request to delay civic body elections as an "unprecedented" and "unconstitutional" move.

Arvind Kejriwal on civic polls

Speaking at a video address, Kejriwal said, “Perhaps, this is the first time in the last 75 years of independent India's history that the centre wrote to the Election Commission for delaying the polls".

Stating that the BJP Govt leading the Centre for eight years could have taken the move to combine MCD polls, he stated, “The date for the MCD polls was to be announced at 5 pm on March 9 but the same day an hour ago, the central government wrote to the state election commission that all three civic bodies would be combined as one and that the civic polls should be delayed. At 5 pm, the poll body agreed to do that".

"Main motive wasn't the unification of all 3 MCDs. Had they wanted, they would've done it in the last 7 yrs. The motive was to postpone polls...I appeal to the PM with folded hands that if we force EC to cancel elections, it weakens it & the country. We've to protect the nation," the chief minister urged.

(Image: ANI)