As the Punjab Congress implodes once again ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the grand old party for 'not giving any importance to MLAs'. Comparing the situation to the Nehru-Patel saga, MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi remarked that just like Jawaharlal Nehru was given the chair over Sardar Patel, Charanjit Singh Channi was picked over Sunil Jakhar, despite the strong support for him.

"It is Congress' problem that they don't give importance to the MLAs after independence. Nehru was given the chair even when the members were with Sardar Patel they didn't respect Sardar Patel, then what is Sunil Jhakhar. It's now new. When Nehruji had become (Congress) chief, everyone supported Patel Ji, not him. If Patel Ji wasn't respected, how can you expect it for Jakhar Ji?" Meenakshi Lekhi told Republic TV.

Congress to declare Punjab CM face today

High-voltage drama erupted ahead of the Punjab elections as the war over Congress Chief Minister's seat exploded once again. On Wednesday, Sunil Jakhar revealed that he was in pain over not being chosen as the CM face stating that Charanjit Singh Channi had received the support of only 2 MLAs, as opposed to the 42 MLAs who were in his favor. He added that 16 MLAs were supporting Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 backed Navjot Singh Sidhu and only 2 voted for Charanjit Singh Channi. Despite the results, Congress chose to appoint Channi as the CM.

"After he (Amarinder Singh) gave this resignation, all MLAs were asked who should be the next CM. There were discussions with MLAs, but even after getting the votes from MLAs, the party took their own decision and appointed Channi as CM," he said.

Meanwhile, in a big announcement Congress party has declared that it will announce the CM face for Punjab at 7 PM today. In a tweet, Punjab Congress has asked everyone to 'stay tuned' flashing photos of both Channi and Sidhu in the video, keeping Jakhar completely out of the race.

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).