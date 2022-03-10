Moga Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP’s Amandeep Arora Leading, Malvika Sood Trails

The counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly elections is now underway and Moga is among the many seats that Aam Aadmi Party have taken an early lead in. Counting of votes began in Punjab's Moga at 8 AM and initial trends show that AAP’s Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora taking the leading. The AAP candidate is currently leading in the seat with 6788 votes. Moga went to vote in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections on February 20.

Moga election result is among the highly anticipated ones as it witnesses a strong fight between parties including AAP and SAD. According to the initial trends, AAP is on its way to a runaway lead in the constituency as Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora took an early lead. Manjeet Singh Mallah of SAD(A) (SSM) is currently in second place, while Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood of Congress is among trailing candidates.

Moga election result trend

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from Punjab’s Moga constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections. Apart from the leading Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora of AAP, Dr Harjot Kamal of BJP, Malvika Sood of INC and Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar of SAD are some other leaders contesting here. Balkaran Moga (CPIMLL), Chanan Singh Wattu (BJMP), Manjeet Singh Mallah (SADASM), Gurcharan Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh Arora (IND), Navdeep Sangha (IND), Lavinder Gill (IND) are other contestants.

Moga went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20. The constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.55% in the 2022 elections. This was -4.79% compared to the 2017 elections which were won by Harjot Kamal Singh of INC.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora’s early lead symbolises AAP’s run in the state as the party increased its lead to 88 seats. As per the latest trends, AAP has improved its lead with its candidates ahead in 89 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead in only 13 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 9 and 5 seats each.

Exit Polls prediction of Punjab Election 2022 result

Witnessing months of infighting and name-calling amongst leaders of the Punjab Congress and the last-minute ouster of veteran CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab doesn't seem to be riding in favour of the grand-old-party this year. The P-Marq Exit Polls on Monday gave a snapshot projection of the results.

As per the polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is set to win Punjab with a majority. In the 117-member assembly of Punjab, the P-Marq Exit Poll had projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while INC is to win 23-31 seats. However, the trends so far suggest that AAP might break the exit poll predictions and win over 80 seats in the state. In a massive development, incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing by over 2000 votes from both Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur.

