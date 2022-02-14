'My Chopper Was Halted For Yuvraj In 2014': PM Modi Slams Congress For Abuse Of Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at a Congress party, accusing them of blatantly abusing their power against political opponents. Speaking at a rally in Jalandhar, PM Modi revealed that in 2014, when he and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were both scheduled to pass through Punjab, his helicopter was halted to give way to Gandhi's. The incident happened when he served as the Gujarat CM and was announced as BJP's PM face.

"In 2014, I was the CM of Gujarat and BJP's PM face, I was going all over to fight elections. One day, I had to come to Pathankot, and then take a helicopter to Himachal. You will be shocked, Congress' Yuvraj (Rahul Gandhi), who was just a party MP also had a program in Amritsar then. I was not allowed to fly. I was delayed by 1 hour, when I reached Pathankot, my helicopter was not allowed to fly, just because Rahul Gandhi was coming to some corner of the state," PM Modi revealed.

"In such a way, political power was exploited by one family. I had to cancel all my Himachal programs. Such blatant abuse of power, creating obstacles for their opponents is what Congress does every time," he added.

PM Modi's revelation comes a month after his Punjab rally was cancelled in January when his security was compromised in the state. A major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30 km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade, close to the Pakistan border.

Congress lashes over Channi chopper controversy

Ironically, a political conflict had erupted today, February 14, after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's chopper was not allowed to fly from Chandigarh due to PM's scheduled campaign in Jalandhar. Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar demanded action from Election Commission.

Asking EC to take cognisance of the matter, Sunil Jakhar asserted, "the CM was scheduled to come here (Hoisharpur) but it's shameful that this Government cancelled permission for Charanjit Singh Channi to come to Hoshiarpur." He added that if EC doesn't take cognisance of this, he will understand that these polls are a 'farce, sham'.

The additional concerns regarding security have followed the Prime Minister’s Ferozepur visit fiasco, sources have reported. The Chief Minister was supposed to fly to Hoisharpur by chopper for Rahul Gandhi’s rally after concluding a press conference in Chandigarh. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Punjab turned no-fly zone due to security reasons.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@BJP4India