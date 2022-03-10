Extending support to Navjot Singh Sidhu who suffered a shock defeat at the hands of AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East of Punjab, the Congress High Command said that 'it was a collective battle', as per the Republic Media source, spoke to Sidhu after the poll debacle. Accepting the defeat in the Punjab Elections 2022, Sidhu had earlier tweeted saying he 'humbly' respects people's mandate.

In another setback for Congress, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur. Meanwhile, AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann addressed the people of the state after winning from Dhuri constituency by 4500 votes.

Congress MP blames infighting and 'tickets for notes' over defeat

Indulging into the blame game and disappointed by INC's performance in the Punjab elections, Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Gill claimed that infighting, indiscipline, tickets for notes, workers disenchantment, inflated ego, and arrogance of leaders have mauled Congress in the state. Taking to Twitter, the seemingly disgruntled leader said the Congress high command should review the allotment of tickets and hold those accountable who got tickets in exchange for cash, ignoring meritable Congressmen.

In yet another significant upset, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lost from Jalalabad to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj.

Assembly Elections in Punjab were held in a single phase on February 20. Nearly 117 centres at 66 locations have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines. Three-tier security measures have been arranged for, with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at all the 117 counting centres. As many as 7500 personnel are deputed for the counting process.

Image: ANI