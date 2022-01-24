Navjot Sidhu Breaks Silence On ED Raids On Channi's Nephew; 'not Giving Any Clean Chit'

Breaking his silence on the ED raids at the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to give a clean chit to anyone. This assumes significance amid his ongoing tussle with Channi to be named Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate in the Punjab election. Speaking to the media in Chandigarh on Sunday, Sidhu conceded that it did seem a case of "political vendetta" citing that the ED took action after nearly 4 years of the registration of the illegal sand mining case.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was quoted by PTI as saying, “If you can prove a link then I will be the first one to criticize. But if you are doing political vendetta then I am not with you. Because I know the ED, the CBI and agencies have been used politically. That is the fact. If they can prove a link then I will say what I have to say. But today it is clear that it is a political vendetta."

At the same time, he added, “I am not giving any clean chit. Please do not misunderstand me. I am not giving anyone a clean chit. Let the law take its course". Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 while the declaration of results shall take place on March 10.

ED raids draw Channi's ire

In a surprise inspection on March 7, 2018, officials of the Mining Department, the Civil Administration and the Police Department discovered that sand mining was being carried out beyond the designated area in Malikpur. Illegal sand mining activities were also detected at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa. Thereafter, an FIR was filed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

Under the aegis of the money laundering probe based on this FIR, the ED raided the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot. Several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. However, the Punjab CM dubbed the raids as "political revenge".