Navjot Sidhu Calls AAP's Victory 'excellent Decision' By Punjab; 'I See God In People'

After the Congress party's election drubbing in Punjab, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu weighed in on the decisive mandate for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling the 'voice of people, the voice of God'. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Navjot Sidhu asserted that the people had taken an 'excellent decision' by ushering in a new system and that his connection to the state went far beyond winning or losing polls. AAP has registered a stupendous victory in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

"I congratulate the people of Punjab for this excellent decision of ushering in a new system. People have chosen change and they are never wrong. The voice of the people is the voice of God. We should understand with humility and bow to it," he said.

"When a Yogi is on a crusade, they cut all ties and are free of all bounds. They don't even fear death. I am here in Punjab and will remain here. When someone has a higher objective and is in love with Punjab then he doesn't care about win or loss," he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician also asserted that his connection to Punjab was 'spiritual', and his relationship was not limited to poll wins and losses. "I see God in the people of Punjab and my welfare in their welfare," Sidhu remarked.

Congress MPs hold Sidhu accountable, leader shirks off responsibility

His statement comes even as party workers and senior leaders hold the Punjab Congress chief responsible for the party's wipeout. On Friday, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla held the infighting between Sidhu and former Congress CM Captain Amarinder Singh as the main reason for the 'public anger' against the grand-old party.

Outgoing Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also squarely blamed the party's humiliating loss to infighting. The senior leader lamented over the lack of action by ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against leaders like Navjot Sidhu who had indulged in 'indiscipline'.

Apart from the party's dismal performance, Sidhu himself lost the Amritsar East seat to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur by a margin of over 6,000 votes. The leader has shirked off the responsibility for the party's loss claiming that CM Charanjit Channi was tasked with the campaign, not him.

"Those who tried to bring down Sidhu, they fell down. 3-4 CMs lost. I want to congratulate people of Punjab who vote for change from traditional parties," said Sidhu.

Image: PTI