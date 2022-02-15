Navjot Sidhu Claims 'Kejriwal's Allowance To 18-yr-old Women For Their Votes'; Slams AAP

Taking a jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday, mimicked the Delhi CM's promise to give Rs 1000 to every adult woman in Punjab. Addressing a rally in Gurdaspur, Sidhu claimed that Kejriwal's allowance was a scam to get votes. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Sidhu to Kejriwal: 'Allowance to 18-yr-old for votes'

"Kejriwal says 'We will give Rs 1000 to every woman who is above 18 years'. Why 17-years-olds don't matter to you? What about 16-year-olds? You are offering an allowance to 18-year-old women because they can vote. Very clever! But they will also not vote for you" chuckled Sidhu. Fuming at the Delhi CM, Sidhu added, "When everyone was fighting for power, Sidhu fought against alcohol, cable. Do you remember at that time Kejriwal fell at Majithia's feet and asked for forgiveness?".

In a later rally in Hoshiarpur in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on Monday, the Punjab Congress president demanded a "promise" from him to not give the post of Chairman to the kin of MLAs if the party comes to power in Punjab again. Sidhu has been miffed on not being picked as Congress CM pick, making veiled threats to resign again. CM Channi was not able to attend this rally.

"Rahul Ji, you are our guide. I have given a promise to Guru, your sister Priyanka and you that I will stand with you till my last breath. But I have never asked anything from you. Today, I demand something for the first time. I did not even ask for votes," Sidhu added.

Sidhu's rebellion

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh claiming 'non-fulfillment' of Congress' promises - leading to his ouster. 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi. Soon after his appointment, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too criticising his govt policies, cabinet picks - demanding 'fulfillment' of Congress' promises.

Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi publically urged Rahul Gandhi to choose either one. Snubbing Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi picked Charanjit Channi as Congress' CM face. Sidhu now faces a tough re-election in Amritsar (East) where Akali Dal veteran Bikram Singh Majithia is fighting against him. Congress faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders in upcoming polls.