Intensifying his attack on Congress' survey to choose its Punjab CM face, state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday, claimed that no one was talking about the roadmap to form the govt. Sulking further, he said that he had not deviated from Punjab's issues and he had proposed a model for Punjab's youth, children. Congress is likely to announce its CM face for Punjab CM on February 6.

Sidhu: 'No one talking about forming govt'

"Today Punjab has to decide a major thing, CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a govt to be formed," said Sidhu. He added, "Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth & people of the state".

Today Punjab has to decide a major thing, CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a govt to be formed: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, in Amritsar#PunjabElection2022 pic.twitter.com/NKND0mVZmu — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Sidhu's comments come in the heels of 6 Congress ministers backing Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress' CM face apart from ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Sidhu has already proclaimed 'People will choose the next CM', as Channi surged ahead of him the party's internal survey. Addressing his supporters, Sidhu fumed at the Congress High Command claiming 'They want a CM who dances on their tunes'.

Quoting hit Bollywood song 'Naach meri Bulbul to paisa milega', he said, "People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM ?". His supporters then chanted, "Hamara CM kaisa ho, Navjot Sidhu jaisa ho (How should our CM be, like Navjot Sidhu)".

Congress sources told PTI "Channi is leading the Congress survey and is way ahead of Sidhu" adding "Party is also calling general public through an automated call system to seek their opinion on CM face". He also said that both Channi and Sidhu will have to accept the decision of survey as they have agreed for it before Rahul Gandhi. Ex-state unit chief Sunil Jakhar has been miffed as he was not considered in the run for the top post inspite of 42 MLAs backing him, he claimed.

Currently, both Sidhu and Channi are embroiled in controversy. Sidhu is facing a possible re-opening of his road-rage case while Channi's nephew has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate over money laundering charges. Sidhu has also been accused by his elder sister Suman Toor alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.