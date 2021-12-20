Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Monday dared AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to debate with him on liquor, mining and jobs in the state. While Kejriwal had accepted Sidhu's challenge on Sunday, he nominated AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann to represent him. Asking the Amritsar East MLA to fix the place and time for the debate, he hit out at Congress for failing to develop the state in the last 5 years despite forming the government.

Making light of Mann as a competitor, Sidhu affirmed that Kejriwal should come for the debate as he had a lot to answer pertaining to his ongoing tenure as the Chief Minister of Delhi. For instance, he accused the AAP chief of "running" the liquor mafia with former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra. In a bid to highlight the hypocrisy of AAP's stance over the farmers' protest, the Punjab Congress chief highlighted that the Delhi government had notified the three farms laws. He also alleged that the AAP government had unfairly benefited bus services owned by the Badal family.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu opined, "Bhagwant is not the CM who is running Liquor Mafia with Badals Blacklisted MLA Deep Malhotra … He was not the one who notified Black Farm Law in Delhi !! Who is allowing Badals buses on the lucrative routes to Delhi Airport? Come debate with me masquerader !!"

AAP's thrust on Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While AAP is yet to announce its CM candidate, many workers are backing the candidature of Bhagwant Mann for the top post.