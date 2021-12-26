Navjot Sidhu Passes Misogynistic Remark, Tells Gurdaspur Lawmaker To 'wear Bangles'; WATCH

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu found himself embroiled in another controversy on Sunday after he passed a deeply misogynistic remark and asked the Gurdaspur lawmaker to 'wear bangles'. Slamming him for not being 'manly enough', Sidhu remarked that lawmakers should 'wear bangles' if they can't run a constituency. It is likely that Sidhu's jibe was directed at Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, who was elected to the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2019.

In a sexist remark, Sidhu said, "Person running Gurdaspur is not manly enough. He is like a Janani, wear bangles if you can't run your constituency."

At the public meeting, Navjot Sidhu also took on his own Congress government in Punjab questioning whether the citizens were getting cable TV connection and sand at the cheap rates announced recently. Citing the 'Punjab Model' of governance, Navjot Sidhu remarked that he would come up with strong budget-based policies and not just 'jugaad'. "It will not work with mere talk. It will come with a policy and budgetary allocation… it won’t work with ‘jugaad," he asserted.

The cricketer-turned-politician also dared senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia to come out of hiding and face the law. “Where are you Bikram Majithia? If you have guts, remain at home. Are you scared," he asked. Majithia has been booked under the NDPS Act in a drugs case.

Sidhu's previous controversial comments

In the run-up to the Punjab Polls, Sidhu has been at the centre of several controversial remarks, some surrounding his love Pakistan. Earlier this month, he addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'big brother'. The Congress leader made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project.

Thereafter, he batted for the India-Pakistan trade. He attempted to justify his statement by asserting that there was a massive price gap in essential goods between the two countries and that trade would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians.

"Scope of India-Pakistan trade is over 37 Billion US Dollars," Navjot Singh Sidhu said. The Punjab Congress President further stated that the Pakistani infiltrators will keep coming to India through the porous borders, and added, "Why not open it, so that trade becomes possible and prosperity comes."

(With Agency inputs)

Image: ANI