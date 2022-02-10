Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday addressed a rally in Amritsar East where he vowed to protect Christianity until his last breath. Affirming his belief in a 'universal law', the cricketer-turned-politician shared how he had visited the Church, Masjid, Gurudwara, Vaishno Devi recently.

"I went to Church, Masjid, Gurudwara, & recently visited Vaishno Devi because there is only one universal law. A body is mortal, but religion is immortal. No one can put an end to religion. Similarly, as long as I'm alive, I assure you that no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity, Hallelujah" said Navjot Sidhu.

Channi picked as CM face, Sidhu sidelined

Putting an end to the suspense, Rahul Gandhi on February 6 announced that incumbent Charanjit Channi was chosen as the party's CM pick for the upcoming polls. Gandhi said that 'people wanted someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor' as their CM face. With this, the Congress snubbed Navjot Sidhu who has been eyeing the post since Captain Amarinder Singh's exit.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

In a subtle warning ahead of Gandhi's announcement, Sidhu said, "I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM. However, don't make me a 'darshani ghoda' (showpiece)".

Punjab Elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).