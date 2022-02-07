Navjot Sidhu Says 'CM Channi Has Power To Implement Punjab Model' After Congress' Snub

After missing out on the CM post, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Monday, said that his 'Punjab model' should be implemented by CM Charanjit Channi. While campaigning door-to-door, Sidhu said that he had already handed over his 'Punjab model' to his party and anyone was free to take up good points from it. Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as Congress' CM face in a rally in Ludhiana, after conducting a survey via the Shakti app, snubbing Sidhu who has been eyeing the top post.

"Punjab model is shared for the entire state, I've no copyright on it. I intend to ensure people's welfare. Anyone can take up any good point from it, I've no objection. I've already handed it over to the party but Charanjit Channi has power to implement it," said Sidhu.

Backing Channi, he added, "Opponents can say what they want about CM Channi, but it doesn't matter. Sidhu has never run away from a fight. Fight is between Congress and AAP".

Channi chosen as Punjab CM face

Putting an end to the suspense over the CM pick, Rahul Gandhi announced that incumbent Charanjit Channi was chosen as the party's CM pick for the upcoming polls. Congress snubbed Navjot Sidhu who has been eyeing the post since Capt Amarinder Singh's exit. Gandhi said that 'people wanted someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor' as their CM face.

In a subtle warning ahead of Gandhi's announcement, Sidhu said, "I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM. However, don't make me a 'darshani ghoda' (showpiece)". Threatening to quit his post again, he said, "I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship, workers will get. I will resign if someone privileged gets it". Already, ex-PCC chief Sunil Jakhar has 'quit electoral politics' after missing out on the top post again.

Punjab crisis

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been rebelling against Charanjit Channi since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's 1st Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolting against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi publically urged Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress' CM candidate for the polls - amid Sidhu's public potshots. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.