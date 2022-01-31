Navjot Sidhu Says Congress Workers Will Accept High Command's Decision On Punjab CM Face

As the Congress leadership has started discussions with party leaders and workers to pick its chief ministerial face for Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the party will accept the final decision that will be taken by the high-command.

Addressing a press meet, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Everyone will accept and support whatever the Congress high command decides."

As per reports, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sought party members' response through the Shakti application. Earlier, it was reported that the grand old party will not project a CM face for the 2022 Punjab polls amid the tussle between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Will Charanjit Channi be the CM face?

There have been speculations over incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi becoming the CM candidate after the grand-old party released its third list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections on January 30, when it was learned that currently Channi has been fielded from another seat— Bhadaur. Earlier, he was declared as a candidate from Chamkaur Sahib, the constituency he has been representing for over a decade. He is the only party candidate to be fielded from two seats. It is also important to note that Channi is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.