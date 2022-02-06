Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the Wayanad MP to announce the CM pick without any delay. Navjot Sidhu further mentioned that he works for the development of Punjab.

"Captain was dancing on BJP's tunes and Rahul Gandhi took the decision and removed him as CM," said Sidhu, adding that either mafia will stay in Punjab or Navjot Singh Sidhu will stay.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi for appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the first Dalit Chief Minister following Captain's resignation, he made a direct request to the former Congress president to announce the CM candidate for the forthcoming polls. He also announced that no son of any MLA will get any chairmanship in Punjab.

"I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM," Sidhu said.

Navjot Sidhu further added that he will not be a darshani ghoda (showpiece) and also urged Rahul Gandhi to don’t make him a darshani ghoda.

Sidhu to accept CM pick

Earlier on Sunday, Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed confidence and said that everybody will abide by his decision. Gandhi arrived in Ludhiana on Sunday to hold a virtual rally and announce the chief ministerial face of the party.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision . Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab . All will abide by his decision !!!" Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are the main contenders for the chief ministerial candidacy. Both have assured Gandhi they will stand by the party's decision.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Punjab needs a chief ministerial face who can lead the state to a prosperous future.

"Punjab today needs a face that can lead Punjab to a prosperous and bright future, and today Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Punjab to announce that face. We welcome them on their arrival in Punjab," Randhawa said.