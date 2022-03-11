Navjot Sidhu Shirks Off Responsibility For Punjab Poll Loss: 'Channi Tasked With Campaign'

Slamming his own party's high command for the Punjab debacle, Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, claimed that CM Charanjit Channi was tasked with the campaign, not him. Congratulating the AAP for its stupendous victory, he said that Punjab had voted for change. Claiming that he will continue to work for Punjab's development, he dismissed his own poll loss - saying 'Win-loss don’t matter'.

Sidhu: 'Channi was responsible for the campaign'

"My aim is development of Punjab and I won’t deter. Win-loss don’t matter at this. Those who tried to bring down Sidhu, they fell down. 3-4 CMs lost. I want to congratulate people of Punjab who vote for change from traditional parties," said Sidhu.

Blaming ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, he said, "People have given 5 years to AAP, like they did to Congress but Congress couldn’t take benefit of it. We fought a CM who was Daku (pirate) and chor (thief) and brought him down". Sidhu himself lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur by a margin of over 6000 votes. Amritsar East had remained with Congress from 1969 till 2022.

Shirking off responsibilities, he added, "I don't have the prerogative to campaign all over Punjab as I was not cm face. It was Channi's responsibility. When Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as CM, I told him that it was his responsibility". Hinting at Channi being the wrong CM face, he added, "Whether people accepted that decision of Channi as CM or now, I cannot comment".

Sidhu has been instrumental in creating confusion in Congress by first rebelling against then-CM Amarinder Singh, resulting in his ouster. Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too, criticising his govt's promises and his cabinet picks. Miffed with Congress High Command for keeping Channi as its CM face, Sidhu gave veiled threats to resign again as Punjab Congress chief. In the last bid to woo voters, Sidhu has also apologised to his Amritsar East constituents for neglecting them, vowing to be accessible once voted back - to no avail.

Punjab polls

On Thursday, AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.