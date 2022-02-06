Navjot Sidhu 'will Abide By Rahul Gandhi's Decision' Ahead Of Punjab CM Face Announcement

As Rahul Gandhi lands in Ludhiana to announce Congress' Punjab CM pick, state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that Gandhi's decision will be accepted by all. Sidhu's conciliatory statement comes after days of grumbling as incumbent CM Charanjit Channi surges ahead of Sidhu in the party's internal poll. Gandhi will announce the party's pick between Sidhu and Channi at 2:00 PM in Ludhiana.

Sidhu vows to abide by Gandhi's decision on CM pick

Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 6, 2022

On Saturday, Sidhu claimed that no one was talking about the roadmap to form the govt. Sulking further, he said that he had not deviated from Punjab's issues and he had proposed a model for Punjab's youth, children. Sidhu's comments came on the heels of 6 Congress ministers backing Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress' CM face apart from ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

Previously Sidhu proclaimed 'People will choose the next CM', as Channi surged ahead of him the party's internal survey. Addressing his supporters, Sidhu fumed at the Congress High Command claiming 'They want a CM who dances on their tunes'. Channi is leading the Congress survey ahead of Sidhu as the party polls its supporters' opinion, via its 'Shakti App'.

Quoting hit Bollywood song 'Naach meri Bulbul to paisa milega', he said, "People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM ?". His supporters then chanted, "Hamara CM kaisa ho, Navjot Sidhu jaisa ho (How should our CM be, like Navjot Sidhu)". Ex-state unit chief Sunil Jakhar too has been miffed as he was not considered in the run for the top post inspite of 42 MLAs backing him, he claimed.

Currently, both Sidhu and Channi are embroiled in controversy. Sidhu is facing a possible re-opening of his road-rage case while Channi's nephew has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate over money laundering charges. Sidhu has also been accused by his elder sister Suman Toor alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986.

Punjab crisis

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been rebelling against Charanjit Channi since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's 1st Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolting against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi have publically urged Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress' CM candidate for the polls - which he has promised. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.