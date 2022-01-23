Navjot Sidhu's Aide Mustafa In Trouble As Punjab Police Lodge FIR Over Communal Remarks

In the latest development ahead of the Punjab elections, an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against Navjot Sigh Sidhu's aide and former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa for his alleged communal remarks at a public meeting in Malerkotla, police said on Sunday. Mustafa is the principal strategic advisor to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

FIR against Sidhu's aide

"An FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 153-A and Section 125 in The Representation of the People Act," Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ravjot Kaur Grewal said. According to the charges, Mustafa was booked for promoting enmity between two different groups on grounds of religion and race to score gains in polls. The FIR was registered on the complaint of a police officer in Malerkotla.

Mustafa's wife Razia Sultana is the Congress candidate from Malerkotla seat- a Muslim majority district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accused the ex-IPS officer of making controversial remarks against Hindus at a public meeting. However, he has denied the charges levelled and said he never used the Hindu word. Mustafa said that he had only targeted the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party after some of them allegedly chased and tried to manhandle him.

Slamming Mustafa, AAP Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha said that the Congress leader tried to disturb the atmosphere in Punjab ahead of assembly elections. "Whoever will try to disturb peace in Punjab, AAP will fight against them," he said.

The purported clip was played by the BJP at a press briefing on Saturday. "I swear by Allah that I will not allow them to hold any event. I am a 'kaumi fauji (soldier of the community)' I am not an RSS agent who will hide in the house out of fear. If they again try to do such a thing, I swear by Allah I will thrash them in their homes," the video allegedly showed the ex-DGP saying at the meeting held on January 20.