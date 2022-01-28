Navjot Sidhu's Elder Sister Claims 'He Threw Our Mother Out After Father's Death' In 1986

In a major bombshell revelation, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Toor on Friday, alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. Addressing the media in Chandigarh, the 70-year-old Suman Toor - who lives in the US - claimed that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989. Toor's comments in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab.

Sidhu's sister: 'Sherry threw out our mother'

In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. The house was built by sweat, blood, and tears as my parents were not well-off. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything".

She added sobbing, "In an interview, he (Sidhu) claimed that my parents were judicially separated when he was two years old. Does he look two years old? (Holds up a photo). My mother went to Ludhiana and asked him why are you saying such lies? He said that he did not say it, someone else had said it. But when we filed a case against the media house, he did not appear in court".

Lamenting at her mother's death, she said, "In September 1989, my mother died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station - as if she had no family. My father had left us assets, land, and his pension. He enjoyed our parents' riches because threw her out". Sidhu is yet to respond to these allegations.

Punjab crisis

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.

Since then, Sidhu has also rebelled against Channi, often criticising his govt's promises and revolting against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi have publically urged Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress' CM candidate for the polls - which he has promised. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.