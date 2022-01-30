Navjot Singh Sidhu Claims No One Can Defeat Congress; Vows To Make New Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, January 30, asserted that no political force can defeat Congress in the state. Referring to factionalism in the party's state unit, Navjot Sidhu said only Congress is capable of defeating itself. He expressed confidence over Congress developing a 'New Punjab'.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "No one can defeat Congress. Only Congress can defeat itself".

Further speaking of Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, the Congress leader stated, "He (Bikram Singh Majithia) is 'Parcha mafia'. He has filed cases against so many people. I haven't lodged a single case against anyone. Everyone knows that Congress will give a strong & secure govt. We will make a new Punjab".

Earlier on January 12, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was questioned by a special investigation team for more than two hours in connection to a drugs case registered against him mentioned that he had urged the officers to evaluate the statement made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over the appointment of Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as director-general of police.

Punjab Congress' internal conflict continues

As an end to Punjab Congress internal dispute, Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted as the Chief Minister earlier in 2021. Amarinder Singh announced the formation of his own party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). The former Punjab CM has hit out at Sidhu in the past and has accused him of undermining Channi's authority. He had said, "Sidhu's job is to run party affairs and Channi's job is to run the government".

This fire didn't end with Captain Amarinder Singh’s removal as chief minister, and differences between Channi and Sidhu are often observed to be growing, despite peace efforts made by the party's high command.

Punjab braces up for Assembly Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

(Image: ANI)