Navjot Singh Sidhu Denies Sister's Allegation; Says 'They Are Shameless To Drag My Mother'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday broke his silence on the controversial allegations levelled by his sister ahead of the Assemble elections. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, Sidhu hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal for meddling in his family affairs and politicising the issue.

Breaking his silence on his sister's allegations, Sidhu said, "How dare they drag my mother into this? It has been 40 years since my parents died. Shame on them. They have stooped so low. I have never cheated on anyone, how would I cheat my mother?

The Congress MLA recently landed in a soup after his sister accused him of abandoning their old mother unattended. Suman Toor, Sidhu's US-based sister, had alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from home after their father Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. She later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989, claimed Toor.

Attacking Sidhu over the family feud, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, "Sidhu is not loyal to his own mother, loyalty for the common people can’t be expected from him."

Hitting back at the Akalis, Sidhu asserted, "I can be provoked but cannot be defeated. I have not done any wrong in my 17 years of political career. They (SAD) sold drugs. Who will vote for them? This constituency will vote for Congress."

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East assembly seat. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him in the assembly constituency for the upcoming polls.

Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Dhuri constituency

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's CM face and candidate from Dhuri, Bhagwant Mann, and Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu filed their nomination papers for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Mann was declared as the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab polls on January 18 by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Mann (44) is a comedian-turned-politician, who has served as a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. The Dhuri assembly seat, which is a part of the Sangrur constituency, is presently represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Punjab, which is shaping out to be a tough battle between AAP, Congress, and SAD, will go into the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)