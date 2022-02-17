Navjot Singh Sidhu Dubs Kejriwal 'masquerader' Amid Kumar Vishwas's Sensational Allegation

Reacting to Kumar Vishwas' charge that Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at the AAP supremo. In a veiled appeal to the voters ahead of the Punjab election, Sidhu claimed that people like Kejriwal were hiding their real intentions. Dubbing the Delhi CM a "masquerader", he asked him to throw light on the allegations levelled by Vishwas. Apart from Sidhu, other Congress leaders too have latched on to this controversy amid the possibility of AAP emerging as a dominant force in the Punjab polls.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas claimed, I had told him (Kejriwal) to not take support of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistani movement during the previous elections. But he said it will be done, don't worry. As to how he would become the CM, he said that I will get there by creating a fight between Bhagwant Mann and Phoolka. He is on the same path today. It is on you to believe it or not. If not, he will install a puppet."

The acclaimed poet further alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- so what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation."

AAP accuses Vishwas of circulating 'fabricated' video

Commenting on Vishwas' allegations, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused him of defaming Kejriwal through a "forged and fabricated" video. In a statement, he noted, "Kumar Vishwas through the means of forged and fabricated video with the devious intent to defame and deride Sh Arvind Kejriwal has been circulating/publicising the said videos". "Malicious, unfounded, fabricated, inflammatory insinuations made by Mr Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory but is redolent of promoting hatred, hostility in society and in particular against AAP, as well as supporters as also intending to create a situation of unrest," he added.