Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress is yet to annouce its Chief Minister face. The Republic Media Network on Thursday confronted Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Vaishno Devi Shrine and asked him about the grand old party's CM candidate. However, Sidhu refused to answer the question. The Punjab Congress chief also directed his security personnel "remove" Republic Media Network. Visuals from the site also show how Sidhu's security personnel tried snatching the phone.

In another visual, Sidhu is also seen refusing to anwer the questioned asked by Republic Media Network wherein he maintains "no comments". Apart from the question pertaining to Punjab CM face, Republic Media Network also asked Sidhu about Uttarakhand polls. Sidhu's name has been dropped from the party's star campaigners list.

#BREAKING | Republic's questions stump Navjot Singh Sidhu, security tries to snatch phone. Watch here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/Umhv5Y1OSG — Republic (@republic) February 3, 2022

Rahul Gandhi may announce Congress' Punjab CM candidate on February 6: Sources

Meanwhile, PTI citing Congress sources reported that the party is likely to declare its chief ministerial face for Punjab on February 6 when former party chief Rahul Gandhi will visit the poll-bound state. Rahul Gandhi had announced during his last visit to Punjab on January 27 that the Congress will go into the Punjab Assembly election with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

In addition, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has already started consultations with party leaders and workers on the chief ministerial candidate. The party is seeking responses from Congress leaders and workers through its Shakti app, the sources said. The party has also sought the opinion of common people on the issue and the process has started in the last two days. The sources said Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on Sunday, February 6, and may make the important announcement.

Uttarakhand Elections: Sidhu dropped from Congress' star campaigners list

In a big development related to the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Congress has dropped Navjot Singh Sidhu's name from the star campaigners' list. The party released the list of star campaigners on Wednesday for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which will be held on February 14. The 30 leaders list includes Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Moreover, Congress has already started receiving questions from its followers. The list includes the names of the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name was not listed on the same.

With PTI inputs