In a breaking development amid the Punjab Election 2022 results, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is offering to resign from the post. The offer comes after the Congress party failed to mark any impact on the polls as the Aam Aadmi Party ensured a runaway victory. Incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi also offered to resign from the CM post after Congress drub.

Meanwhile, the Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting has now been cancelled. The first meeting of the CLP was called for today, March 10, evening at 5 PM. The meeting called by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday has now been cancelled hinting at a major step down from the state party’s leadership. The announcement for the meeting was done a day before the counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies of the state.

Sidhu continues to trail at Amritsar East

As Sidhu continues to trail in his bastion Amritsar East, Republic Media Network learnt that the cricketer-turned-batsman will tender his resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President. He is also expected to resign from the party. In the latest trends, AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur improved her performance as she continues to lead with 12,145 votes while Sidhu continued on the second position with 10,080 while Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia is running third with 8,805 votes.

Amritsar East unhappy with Sidhu?

Prior to the assembly elections in Punjab, Congress President of the state unit Navjot Singh Sidhu was given a report card from his constituency. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was seen campaigning for him from door to door in Amritsar East and running into an elderly woman who claimed that the cricketer-turned-baseman was 'inaccessible'.

"Your followers never allowed me to meet you or Navjot Sidhu. Every time it is conveyed that you or Sidhu Ji is not here in spite of both of you remaining present at your residence. If we try approaching you through anyone, we get the reply that 'we don’t have time'," the elderly woman was heard saying in the video, making Sidhu's wife and her companions from Congress evidently awkward. In reply, Navjot Kaur was heard saying, "This time, we will take you to him, don't worry."

