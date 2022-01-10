Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Monday was seen with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence. This comes ahead of Malvika Sood Sachar, the actor's sister, joining the grand old party to contest most likely from the Moga seat in the upcoming state polls.

The Punjab Youth Congress, via their official Twitter handle, had also said that Sonu Sood had extended support to Congress:

Picture of the day- 'Punjab prepares itself for the future.'#SonuSoodWithCongress pic.twitter.com/pUwkb1zXp1 — Punjab Youth Congress (@IYCPunjab) January 10, 2022

Earlier, sources had informed Republic TV that a formal announcement of Malvika joining the Congress was expected very soon. She also reportedly held a series of negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) which did not see the light of the day eventually. A few days ago, the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the appointment of Sonu Sood as state icon for Punjab.

In November last year, Sonu Sood and his sister had addressed a press conference at Moga, which is their hometown, announcing that she would be contesting in the Punjab polls scheduled this year. Sood had also shared that his sister's commitment to social work was 'unparalleled.' As per reports, she was also involved in handling some of the activities of her brother's charity work, Sonu Sood Foundation in Moga during the COVID pandemic.

Malvika had earlier met the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, which had already led to the speculations that she was set to join the Congress.

Last year, the Income-Tax raids on Sonu Sood had also become a political debate when both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had come out in support of the 47-year-old actor and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Punjab elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the state Legislative Assembly. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.