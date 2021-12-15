Last Updated:

Punjab Elections | Navjot Singh Sidhu Posts Photo With Harbhajan Singh; Avers 'loaded With Possibilities'

Reacting to Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh's picture, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a step by the Congress leader to be relevant in media.

Kamal Joshi
Navjot SIngh Sidhu

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday shared a picture with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. In a cryptic tweet, Navjot Singh Sidhu called "Bhajji" a shining star and said that the picture is loaded with "possibilities", raising speculation that the Congress leader is trying to convince the specialist spinner to break into politics.

BJP reacts

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a step by Sidhu to be relevant in media. "Navjot Singh Sidhu just wants to be in media. I don't think Harbhajan Singh would like to be in politics with a person like Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also knows that Sidhu is an abnormal person," he said.

He added, "What I feel today is that it is nothing more than attention because I know Sidhu. I don't think anyone would ever, even on his dreams, thought of supporting Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu has no stand at all, even cycle has better stand than him."

Sirsa added that in a couple of minutes Harbhajan Singh will issue a clarification that he has nothing to do with the Punjab Congress President.

'Harbhajan Singh is most welcome': Congress leader

Congress spokesperson Hardeep Singh Kingra said that the picture is of two cricketers meeting each other but if Harbhajan wants to join the grand old party he is free to do so. "If Harbhan Singh wants to join Congress he is most welcome," he added.

Last week some reports had claimed that Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab. However, the turbanator called it "fake news" and refuted the claims.

2022 Punjab assembly polls

The assembly polls in Punjab will be held in February or March 2022 to election 117 members in the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The term of the current assembly will expire on March 27, 2022, unless dissolved sooner. In the last elections, Congress won an absolute majority with 77 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. The Akali Dal and BJP managed to win 15 and three seats, respectively.

