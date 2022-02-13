Last Updated:

Navjot Singh Sidhu Unveils 13-point 'Punjab Model' Inspired By Guru Nanak & Rajiv Gandhi

Even before his party could release its official manifesto, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his 13-point ‘Punjab Model’ ahead of elections.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Image: PTI


Even before his party could release its official manifesto, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday shared his 13-point ‘Punjab Model’ ahead of the state assembly elections on February 20.

Releasing the blueprint of his model, Sidhu said it drew inspiration from Guru Nanak’s philosophy of ‘terah-terah’ and ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's vision to empower panchayats and urban local bodies.

"[The] new system scuttles all theft, erases mafia from Punjab, fills coffers to double them for people's welfare," tweeted Sidhu.

The model comes days after party leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s CM candidate for the upcoming elections. Rahul had earlier said that features of Sidhu’s model would be incorporated into the party manifesto.

READ | Sidhu's daughter tears into 'corrupt' Channi; 'Made Congress' CM face out of compulsion'

Navjot Sidhu unveils 13-point ‘Punjab Model’

The 13-point agenda involves raising farm income, women empowerment, healthcare, reforms in reforms, governance, social service, skilling and entrepreneurship, industry, law and order, environment and civic amenities, law, and order. It also stresses digitalization and education.

READ | Navjot Sidhu says 'as long as I'm alive, no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity'

The manifesto suggests a government portal to make its financial condition public; corporations for liquor and sand mining; plying of only PRTC and PUNBUS buses on long routes; licenses for rural youth to ply short-route buses; advertisement and publicity policy.

Sidhu further bats for funding panchayats to create storage facilities; fixed MSP on oil, oilseeds, and maize, subsidy for diversification, and equipment procurement to farmers who own less than five acres.

The Punjab model envisions providing tablets to schoolgirls; Rs 2,000 and eight LPG refills a year; no registration fee for properties and interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs. The document promises to create five lakh jobs in the next five years and offers a pay hike for ASHA, Anganwadi, and mid-day workers. Besides, Rs 5 lakh health insurance will be provided to all.

With his new model, Navjot Singh Sidhu appears to be putting symbolic pressure on the Congress high command to include his blueprint in the manifesto. "We are not fighting this election for the next election, but for the next generation," the Punjab Congress chief said during his interaction with the NRI community in Amritsar today.

READ | Punjab Elections: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu avers Navjot Sidhu will be given super CM post

Image: PTI

READ | Congress snubs Navjot Sidhu in star campaigners list for UP Elections, Channi included
Tags: Punjab Election, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND