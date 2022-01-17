Navjot Singh Sidhu Welcomes Election Commission's Move To Reschedule Punjab Elections Date

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to reschedule the Punjab elections by six days given the celebrations of the Guru Ravi Das Jayanti. Now, the revised poll date in Punjab, where elections are to be held in one phase is Feb 20 and the date of counting of the results is March 10.

The Election Commission of India on Monday changed the poll dates on the requests of the political parties who have approached the poll body on Sunday to delay the polls earlier scheduled for Feb 14 in the view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti as many devotees travel out of the town to Varanasi to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Saint Ravidas to be held on Feb 16.

Apart from this, Navjot Singh Sidhu also apprised that the Aam Aadmi Party’s Ferozepur Rural candidate Ashu Banger, who has jumped the ship to Congress will also be joining the Congress party today on Jan 17, Monday.

We welcome ECI's decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly election. He (Ferozepur Rural candidate Ashu Banger, who quits Aam Aadmi Party) will be joining the Congress party: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/8KKHuH4PCV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022



Election Commission defers polls on requests of political parties

Parties across the political spectrum, including Congress, BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, and AAP had sought deferment of polls. At least 32% of the voting population in the state are Schedule casts and they would not have been able to cast their votes on Feb 14, due to the celebration of the Guru Ravi Das Jayanti.

On January 15, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra requesting postponement of the assembly elections.

"The (members of the SC community) have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections. In the above background, it is considered fair and appropriate that the voting for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote for the State Legislative Assembly".

Following this, other parties, including BJP, Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Lok Congress & AAP had also urged the EC to take note of the issue.



Image: ANI