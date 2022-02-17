Nitish Kumar Breaks Silence On Channi's Bhaiya Quip; Cites Biharis' Contribution In Punjab

Breaking his silence on his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi's 'Bhaiya' remark on Thursday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reminded him of the ground realities. Speaking to the media on this controversy, he expressed surprise at people making such statements. Moreover, Kumar highlighted the huge role played by the people hailing from Bihar in the growth trajectory of Punjab and slammed Channi on his ignorance in this regard. Earlier, JDU's arch-rival RJD also lashed out at the Punjab CM over his contentious remark.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "The people of Bihar have contributed so much to Punjab. Does he know how many people are staying there and what kind of service are they rendering? He doesn't know this? I am surprised that people say such things."

Punjab CM stokes controversy

On Tuesday evening, Charanjit Singh Channi stirred a row by exhorting people to not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state. He was addressing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in favour of poll candidate and Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon in Ropar. Vadra too came in for criticism for not objecting to and cheering the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite the fact that she is Congress' UP in-charge.

The Punjab CM remarked, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. So, Punjabis get united. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. But we will not let them enter."

Uttar Pradesh election

The Punjab CM's comment comes at a juncture when the polling for 5 phases of the Uttar Pradesh election is pending. The voting for these phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10. Priyanka Vadra has been leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.

While the Sonia Gandhi-led party contested the 2017 election in an alliance with Samajwadi Party, it failed to yield dividends. Therefore, Congress has fielded candidates on all 403 seats this time. Unlike UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Vadra is not fighting the Assembly polls.