Miffed over not being declared the CM face for the Punjab election, Navjot Singh Sidhu took a veiled dig at Congress for ignoring the interests of party workers. Addressing a poll rally in Hoshiarpur in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on Monday, the Punjab Congress president demanded a "promise" from him to not give the post of Chairman to the kin of MLAs if the party comes to power in Punjab again. According to him, appointing party workers to such positions will help the Sonia Gandhi-led party in the long run.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu remarked, "Rahul Ji, you are our guide. I have given a promise to Guru, your sister Priyanka and you that I will stand with you till my last breath. But I have never asked anything from you. Today, I demand something for the first time. I did not even ask for votes."

"If our government comes Rahul Gandhi Ji and if I remain the president, then promise me something. That you will not give chairmanship to any MLA's son. 4500 posts of Chairmen will go to Congress workers. The day this happens, Congress will be on its feet. If you give respect to the worker who bore the brunt of lathis for 10 years, the worker who is there forever, the colour of Sidhu's turban will be deepened. I have been fighting for the truth," he added.

Congress infighting ahead of Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20, 2021. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.