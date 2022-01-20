'Not Wrong': Union Min Som Parkash Justifies ED Raids At Channi's Relatives' Premises

Congress-led Punjab government has drawn severe flak after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 18 nabbed two close aides of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in relation to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state. Similar to Captain Amarinder Singh's confession, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Som Parkash has asserted that 'many MLAs and ministers' in the five years tenure of the aforesaid government are involved in 'transport and alcohol mafia'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Parkash said, "In Congress' 5 yrs in Punjab, people have been accusing many MLAs and ministers of being involved in sand mining, transport and alcohol mafia. So ED raid at the premises of Channi's relatives is not wrong. Many Congress leaders should be caught."

ED nabs Punjab CM Channi's nephew's two close aides in sand mining case

The statement holds relevance as the ED is in motion in Punjab pursuant to the money-laundering investigation in the alleged illegal sand mining case. Of the places raided was the residential premises of Honey, and the Punjab CM's associate Sandeep Kumar. Approximately, Rs 4 crore of unaccounted cash has been recovered in total- about 4 crores at Singh's house and 2 crores at Kumar's house.

During a search at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh & his associate Sandeep Kumar's residence, some property-related documents and Indian currency worth more than Rs 6 crores recovered- about 4 crores at Singh's house & 2 crores at Kumar's house: Sources pic.twitter.com/EYdxq1sjyA — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the ED has initiated a case against CM Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, as a part of the money-laundering investigation against companies involved in illegal sand mining.

The FIR copy, as accessed by Republic TV, revealed that Honey has been booked under sections 21(1), 4(1) Mines and Minerals (Regulations of development) Act, 1957 and Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged as ED officials continued to raid 10 different locations in Punjab, including Honey's residence in Homeland Heights in Mohali.

Amarinder Singh alleges 'bulk of Congress MLAs & ministers' involved in sand mining

While the incumbent Punjab CM has dubbed the situation as 'political vendetta to target Congressmen' and a similar "pattern" was used in West Bengal during the assembly polls in the state, former CM Captain Singh, in his resignation letter to Congress, mentioned, “As far as the issue of illegal sand mining was concerned, the offenders, unfortunately, were the substantive bulk of Congress MLAs and ministers, including an overwhelming number in the current government.”

Further, the preceding Chief Minister had even stated that he regrets not taking action in this regard. "The thought it would embarrass the party held me back," he had said.

Punjab Elections

While the state is poll-bound with voting slated to be held for its 117 assembly seats on February 20, the counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.