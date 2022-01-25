Patiala Sacrilege Case: Punjab Police Books Accused Under Relevant IPC Sections

Another sacrilege attempt was made in Punjab's Patiala on Monday, January 24 when an unidentified man tried to climb on the threshold of the historic Kali Devi temple idol. Patiala SSP informed the media that the accused has been arrested while the incident was captured in CCTV footage and went viral on social media. The accused was booked under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

The incident comes to light just a few days ahead of the Punjab Election. The viral video showed the accused trying to get close to the idol of the deity inside the temple. A priest and other devotees present at the site caught hold of the accused before handing him over to the police.

The accused is a resident of Nainkalan village, Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Punjab CM condemns the act

Taking it to Twitter, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi strongly condemned the incident and asserted, "Some vested interests are continuously trying to destabilise the social harmony of Punjab in view of the upcoming elections, but I will not let them succeed in their malicious motives"

Some vested interests are continuously trying to destabilise the social harmony of Punjab in view of the upcoming elections, but I will not let them succeed in their malicious motives. (2/2) — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 24, 2022

Politics of fear , polarisation and hate is intruding Punjab …The incident of sacrilege at Mata kaali Devi temple is deplorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio - economic fabric of Punjabiyat .. our armour is universal brotherhood and respect for all religions — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 25, 2022

Recent sacrilege attempts in Punjab

Punjab has been witnessing an increasing number of attempted sacrileges across religious sites in the run-up to the elections. On December 18, an unidentified youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man was seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to attack the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was later dragged out of the shrine and allegedly lynched to death by enraged devotees.

A day after the Golden Temple incident, rumours of a sacrilege attempt at the Kapurthala Gurudwara led to mob lynching of a man. It was found that the man beaten to death was actually a thief and officers concluded that there was no sacrilege involved. Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had lamented the incident saying, "It seems that the person went inside with the intention of theft. This was a very sad and painful incident that cannot be tolerated. And this is something that I would like to say- don't take the law into your hands."