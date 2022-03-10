Patiala Urban Punjab Election Result: Amarinder Singh Loses Stronghold To AAP's Ajit Pal

In a breaking update, Punjab Lok Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh lost to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Ajit Pal Singh Kohli from Patiala Urban. The former Chief Minister of Punjab was initially trailing in his constituency as the counting of votes began on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, AAP has clearly swept the Punjab Election 2022, with heavyweights such as Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal also trailing in their respective constituencies.

On the other hand, giving his first reaction to the massive AAP win, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution."

In a big boost for BJP, its Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma won from Pathankot. He defeated Congress' Amit Vij.

Punjab Election results: AAP set for win

Addressing party workers, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said, "Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, and no other party's pair... all other parties tried to defame us and called Kejriwal Ji a terrorist, but public proved that he is a 'shikshak-wadi'."

Highlighting the fact that people have rejected Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, he said that Punjab will no longer be known as 'Udta Punjab'.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will reach the AAP office shortly. Party supporters celebrated outside the AAP office in Delhi over its superb performance in Punjab.

As per sources, Navjot Singh Sidhu will offer his resignation as the Punjab Congress president. Moreover, the Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today has also been cancelled.