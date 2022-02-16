PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Failing To Keep Kartarpur Sahib Within India's Territory

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which is scheduled to be held on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the previous Congress Government for failing to merge Kartarpur Sahib within the Indian territory during partition in 1947. The PM further stated that Congress got three opportunities for getting Kartarpur back from Pakistan, but failed to do anything. Kartarpur Sahib was the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

'Congress did not bother to take back Kartarpur Sahib': PM Modi

While addressing an election rally in Punjab’s Pathankot, PM Modi said, "Even during the 1965 war, Congress did not bother to take back the land. During the 1971 war, the then government sitting in Delhi would have returned 90,000 Pakistani soldiers on the condition that it returned the Tapobhumi of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara."

"When the country was partitioned, the people of Congress who were there, did they not understand enough that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Tapobhoomi should be kept in India at a distance of 6km from the border. Congress people have committed a crime, crushed our sentiments," he added.

'Congress questioned the capabilities of our armed forces': PM Modi

The Prime Minister also alleged that the Congress had insulted the sacrifices of the soldiers who died during the 2016 Pathankot attack. He stated, "When Pakistani terrorists attacked this land of Pathankot, the entire country was united but where were Congress party leaders at that time? They questioned the capabilities of our armed forces, they raised doubts, they raised questions on the sacrifices of our martyrs. Even during the anniversary of Pulwama attack, they are again questioning the proofs of our soldiers' capabilities. Now it's you who has to decide if can we trust the security of a border state like Punjab in such people's hands."

Meanwhile, the Kartarpur Sahib passageway, which leads to one of the holiest Sikh shrines, was reopened on November 17, 2021. The corridor connects Pakistan's Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak shrine, which is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor opened two days before Gurpurab, the birthday of Guru Nanak.

The people of Punjab will go to vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

Image: ANI, PTI