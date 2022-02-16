PM Modi Asserts 'BJP Govt Follows 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Principle Like Sant Ravidas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sant Ravidas temple before visiting Pathankot to address a rally ahead of the Punjab elections. PM Modi emphasised that his Bharatiya Janata Party is working on the principle of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" and the footsteps of Sant Ravidas. He claimed that everyone was provided food during the COVID-19 pandemic."We have the same "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" principle. For our government, the betterment of the poor is the most pertinent task. The world has been affected by the COVID pandemic, but the BJP government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured everyone gets food." He further elaborated about his government's policy of providing free ration to the needy of the pandemic. He claimed that not even big countries did what his government did.

"Despite the pandemic, India is giving free ration to crores of citizens including the poor of Punjab. We made all the efforts and ensured that no one is left hungry. Even in big countries, people have no food but we have given food to people and ensured that. This is holy service for me." he said.

Speaking about vaccines PM Modi said that his government has ensured that 95% of citizens of India are vaccinated with the dose and his government is working on a protective shield of 2nd dose. Elaborating on vaccines he talked about how it has helped to surge the economy. "Vaccine has become a boon for the country as we made sure free vaccines for all. The economy has also improved because of the vaccines and our government has prioritised it," said PM Narendra Modi. Talking about the efforts of the healthcare system he said, "We went from village to village and worked day and night to save the lives of the countrymen and we did what the world could not do."

Punjab Elections

The Punjab elections were to take place on February 14 but were postponed at the request of many political parties, as many followers of Sant Ravidas from Punjab visit Varanasi every year to offer prayers on the birth anniversary of the social reformer. People of Punjab will go to vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

Image: @narendramodi