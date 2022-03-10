PM Modi Assures 'BJP Will Continue Keeping Punjab Safe From Separatist Politics'

After the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral debacle in the state of Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Punjab that the BJP karyakartas will continue working for the welfare of the state and protect it from divisive politics, come what may. Addressing a large number of rejoicing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "Today, I would especially like to appreciate the BJP karyakartas of Punjab as well for the way they held the flag high despite several difficult circumstances. In the coming days, the strength of BJP and the country will be given a special place in Punjab. I can clearly see with my own eyes how BJP is getting stronger in Punjab."

The Prime Minister further stated, "Being a border state, the work of keeping Punjab alert from separatist politics will continue to be done by the BJP workers, keeping their own lives at stake. In the coming five years, every worker of BJP is going to fulfil this responsibility with great enthusiasm; I want to give this confidence to the people of Punjab today."

PM Modi delivers victory speech as BJP wins 4 states

As the BJP registered a landmark victory in 4 of the 5 states that held assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large number of party workers chanting 'Modi, Modi'. PM Modi congratulated all voters who exercised their democratic rights and gave a mandate to the saffron party in the four states. PM Modi said, "They had promised me that Holi would begin from 10th March this year, and they have kept their promise. These workers worked 24*7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states. BJP's vote share has increased despite being in government in three states UP, Goa and Manipur."

AAP sweeps Punjab

The Aam Party Party defeated the ruling Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning 92 of the total 117 seats. While Congress was reduced to 18 seats, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal managed to bag two each. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered over 42% of the vote share as against Congress, which got barely 22% of the total votes.

Image: @BJP4India (Twitter)