PM Modi Avers 'BJP Most Trusted Party In Punjab', Confident Of Poll Win With New Allies

In his first interview this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while talking to ANI on Wednesday, exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in poll-bound Punjab as it has emerged as the most trusted political party in the state. To elucidate his point, PM Modi pointed out that several noteworthy individuals, including veteran politicians like Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, have joined hands with the BJP.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that in the state of Punjab, thousands of farmers have appreciated the Centre for facilitating better income for them through direct benefit transfers to their bank accounts.

'BJP most trusted party in Punjab': PM Modi

In his interview with ANI, PM Modi said, "Today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the most trusted party in Punjab. Several successful people in the society, who have no connection with politics, have recently joined our party in Punjab. Several veteran politicians have also joined us. BJP is important for bringing peace and stability in Punjab. Today, two big political parties have joined hands with us (PLC and SAD (Sanyukt)) in the state."

"The leaders who were suppressed earlier have joined hands with us. This time, we will be more successful than we were earlier in Punjab. We were determined to provide direct benefit to the farmers of Punjab. We had convinced Captain sahab (Amarinder Singh), who was the then Chief Minister, and direct benefit was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. Today, small farmers of Punjab are in favour of the BJP," he added.

PM Modi confident about BJP's victory in 5 poll-bound states

At the beginning of the interview, PM Modi had said that he is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming Assembly elections in all five states. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be entering the polls starting February 10 up to March 7. Saying that he has seen an inclination among people towards BJP, PM Modi added that the aforementioned states will give BJP a chance.

PM Modi said that his party works on the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and strives for the welfare of the people whether it is the election season or not. He added that the mantra remains intact irrespective of his party being in majority or in a coalition. Moreover, PM Modi also addressed the question of anti-incumbency in BJP-ruled states and said that there is instead an atmosphere of 'pro-incumbency'.