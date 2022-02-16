Last Updated:

'Partners in crime' | PM Modi Calls AAP 'xerox Copy' Of Congress; Adds Both Parties 'pretending To Be Rivals'

PM Modi on Wednesday delivered an address in Punjab just few days ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state and attacked AAP and Congress, in his speech.

Speaking from poll-bound Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by calling them 'partners in crime'. PM Modi on Wednesday delivered an address in Pathankot where he described AAP as 'Xerox copy of Congress'. The Prime Minister also mentioned that both these parties are pretending to be rivals and speak the same language. 

PM Modi's fierce attack on Congress & AAP

"Congress has got a partner in crime for things that they do. See, there are so many similarities between both these parties, when the Ram temple was in construction in Ayodhya, both these parties opposed, they get united to oppose. They are opposing the redevelopment in Kashi-Vishwanath; first, it was only Congress, now there are two similar parties, they are only pretending to be rivals, AAP is Xerox copy of Congress,'' PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further stated that ''when India's heroes showcase their Shaurya, both these parties say what they are taught from Pakistan. One pushed the youth of Punjab in drugs, while another is pushing Delhi youngsters towards addiction to alcohol. One looted Punjab, another is doing the similar in Delhi. Despite being from the same background, both these parties are fighting in Punjab.''

PM Modi cites example of 'Congress, AAP partnership'

"When AAP formed a government in Delhi for the first time, they did not have the full majority. Now you tell me which party gave them support to make Arvind Kejriwal CM? Congress party only speaks against BJP because they know we are going to win. I will not make a compelled Punjab but a strong Punjab," mentioned the PM. 

PM Modi in Punjab

Four days ahead of the Punjab elections, the Prime Minister addressed the people of Pathankot to campaign for the BJP. In his address, the Prime Minister spoke on development in Punjab and attacked the rivals. 

