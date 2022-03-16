PM Modi Congratulates New Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Says 'will Work Together For Growth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann after the latter took the Chief Minister's oath on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi averred that both the leaders will 'work together for the growth of Punjab.' Earlier in the day, Bhagwant Mann took the CM's oath at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village.

Read PM Modi’s congratulatory message for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann below:

Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

On Wednesday, the day of taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, wearing his signature yellow turban, announced that his government belongs to everyone, even to those who did not vote for his party. CM Mann also noted that we are living in a democracy and, therefore, we need to behave with humility towards everyone.

In his address, the new CM further added that there are many areas where the administration needs to work in the country. Speaking about the people of Punjab migrating to western countries, Mann urged youths to remain in the country and help in its progress. He said that everyone has to work for the progress of our country.

Speaking on taking oath at Khatkar Kalan, Punjab CM said, "There is a special reason to come to Khatkar Kalan Earlier swearing-in was held in the stadium, in the Raj Bhavan. Today, for the first time, the oath is being taken in the martyr's village." CM Mann further added he and his government will fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh.

It is pertinent to mention here that AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won the elections from the Dhuri Assembly constituency by a margin of 65,858 votes. Post his election triumph, PM Narendra Modi assured the party of all possible support from the Centre for Punjab's welfare. Mann had contested the election from the Sangrur constituency in the Dhuri district in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, PM Modi congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their historic win in the state. Responding to the same, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal had also thanked PM Narendra Modi.