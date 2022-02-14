PM Modi Lambasts Ruling Congress In Punjab; Reveals Reason Behind Amarinder Singh's Ouster

In his first rally in Punjab after the security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on the ruling Congress party. Addressing the rally in Jalandhar, which had in attendance several dignitaries including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, PM Modi underlined that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government was in favour of a federal structure, irrespective of the ruling party.

Citing an example, PM Modi said, "Centre and Punjab government under Captain Amarinder Singh were working in tandem but Congress started creating obstacles, and ultimately removed him from the post." He added, "We (the Central government) made the efforts, but if a party is sitting with remote control and running a government without caring about the constitution, then tension in the country is inevitable. "

'Congress has exceeded the limit of sins'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected the learning from his gurus and asserted that Congress has exceeded the limit of sins. "It is the repercussions of its sins that they are facing at that moment- What is Congress' plight at the moment- The party is shattered. Leaders are exposing their own party," PM Modi said.

He then asked," Do you think Congress will be able to give a stable government to Punjab? Do you think they will be able to bring development to Punjab? Do you think they will be able to fulfil all the dreams and aspirations of Punjabis?"

'Give one chance to the BJP'

Looking back at its previous innings in alliance with Akali Dal, PM Modi said," We always treated Akali Dal as BJP's big brother. The BJP assumed a smaller role. Even at a time when Akali Dal was not in majority and would have lost confidence without the support of the BJP, we did not demand the position of Deputy CM for our party members. Badal's son was given the position."

"At that time, we could have broken the alliance, but we did not because we wanted what was the best for Punjab and the Punjabis," PM Modi further said, adding that the BJP is the only alternative in the state. The Prime Minister assured the people of the state that under BJP, businessmen will be able to do business freely without the fear of mafias. Also, he assured that efforts will be made to bring in more industries to the state.