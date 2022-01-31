Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa ahead of the Punjab elections. PM Modi said that Dhindsa's passion for the progress of Punjab was always visible. The duo also discussed key subjects.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said "Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His passion for Punjab’s progress is always visible."

Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His passion for Punjab’s progress is always visible. pic.twitter.com/SDD76uz3Jh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022

BJP-PLC-SAD alliance for Punjab elections

BJP is fighting the Punjab election in an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Dhinda's SAD (S). The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. According to the alliance, Bill is contesting in 65 assembly seats, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress in 37 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 15 seats.

Amarinder predicts 'abysmal' defeat for Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Punjab Lok Congress supremo and former CM Amarinder Singh Monday predicted an "abysmal" defeat for Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East, saying the cricketer-turned-politician won from this seat in the past only with the support of the BJP.

He also dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's that the party's chief ministerial candidate will be decided with inputs from the ground as "farce." After filing his nomination from the Patiala Urban seat, Singh termed "ridiculous" Sidhu's charge that he was behind Akali Dal's decision to field Bikram Singh Majithia against him.

"I am not Majithia's uncle," said the PLC chief, adding that with 38% of the voters in Amritsar East being Hindus and 32% Scheduled Castes, Sidhu's defeat was certain. The SAD has filed Majithia from Amritsar East constituency where Sidhu is seeking re-election in Assembly polls.