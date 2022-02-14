PM Modi Opens Up On His Connection With Punjab; Asserts 'NDA-led Coalition Will Win'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday talked about his special connection with Punjab while addressing a rally in Jalandhar ahead of Assembly elections in the state. The Prime Minister said that Punjab fed him roti when he used to work from village to village in the state as an ordinary Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

"I have had a very emotional connection with Punjab. Punjab fed me roti when I used to work from the village to the village here as an ordinary BJP worker. Punjab has given me so much that I feel like working harder than I do to pay off its debt. Now, this service of mine has been linked with the resolve of Nawa Punjab.," PM Modi said.

'Certain that NDA coalition government will be formed in Punjab'

The Prime Minister also said that he is certain that the NDA coalition will form the government in Punjab and a new chapter of development will begin. He said that the BJP-led alliance will leave no stone unturned for the bright future of the people of the state.

"NDA coalition government will be formed in Punjab, now it is certain. A new chapter of development will begin in Punjab. I have come to assure each and every person of Punjab, my youth, that we will not leave any stone unturned in our efforts for your bright future," PM Modi said.

BJP is fighting elections in Punjab in alliance with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

PM Modi said that a new India will be made when 'New Punjab' will be formed in this decade. "New Punjab – In which there will be heritage as well as development. It will be free from debt and will be full of opportunities," he said.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the BJP-SAD government which had been in power for 10 years.

On January 5, there was a security lapse in PM Modi's security when he was stuck atop a flyover for around 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur due to the road being blocked by some protesters.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India