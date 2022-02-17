Launching a no-holds-barred attack on AAP while campaigning for the Punjab election, PM Modi raked up poet Kumar Vishwas' allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing his last rally for the upcoming Punjab polls in Fazilka on Thursday, the PM opined that AAP's intentions are very dangerous as it can tie up with separatists for the sake of winning elections. Urging all voters to take Vishwas' charges very seriously, he also claimed that the agenda of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was no different from Pakistan.

PM Modi remarked, "AAP's intentions are very dangerous. You must have heard his (Arvind Kejriwal) former close aide (Kumar Vishwas) who was AAP's in-charge of Punjab elections last time and his close friend. He used to stand with a flag during the Anna Andolan. As a poet and thinker, the country's young generation waits for hours to attend his Kavi Sammelans across the country. Such a person who worships Goddess Saraswati must have opened his mouth as he must be feeling a lot of pain. Yesterday, the allegation he levelled is very dangerous. Every voter and citizen must take the way in which his own aide described his character very seriously."

He elaborated, "These people want to break India. They are ready to join hands with separatists to get power. They are ready to break the country if required. Their agenda is not different from the agenda of the country's enemies and Pakistan. That's why they echo Pakistan's line on surgical strikes. That's why they want to increase the network of drugs in Punjab."

AAP rubbishes Kumar Vishwas' claim

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. Moreover, he alleged that the AAP supremo expressed a desire to become the CM by engineering a fight between the local leaders. In another astonishing claim, Vishwas said that Kejriwal was willing to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country.