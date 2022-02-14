PM Modi Takes A Dig At Punjab Govt Over Lack Of Arrangements; 'This Is Their Situation'

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which is scheduled to be held on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Jalandhar for the first time in over a month after his convoy was blocked by protesters while he was on the way to take part in the Ferozepur rally. The Prime Minister slammed the state administration for not making any security arrangement for him to visit the Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth, indirectly referring to his security breach last month in the state.

'State administration said they will not be able to make the arrangements': PM Modi

While addressing a massive rally in Jalandhar, PM Modi said, "Today, after this public meeting, I really wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth, but the adminstration and state police said they will not be able to make the arrangements and asked me to travel by a helicopter instead. This is the situation of the government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon."

Expressing confidence over winning the Punjab polls, the PM further said, "We respected federalism. Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre according to federalism. NDA will form govt in Punjab; 'Nava Punjab' will be free from debts."

How was the Prime Minister's security breached?

On January 5, the Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after being blocked on a flyover for 20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, and his cavalcade had to return to Bathinda Airport.

As additional security was not provided by the Punjab government, the MHA stated that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Also, it sought a detailed report from the state government and demanded strict action. However, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he stated that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.

On February 6, the five-member committee that was set up by the Supreme Court had reached the site of the incident at Ferozepur for the very first time to investigate the case. The Committee was formed to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries.

Exposed: How the Punjab Police misled the SPG

Punjab police gave SPG clearance for route

Police took 30 minutes for due diligence, yet didn't flag blockade

DGP communicated to SPG that the road route was ‘all clear’

Road route clearance given despite obstructions

Police had 97 minutes before PM reached the spot, but did not flag to SPG

Clearance was given even though the build-up for the blockade was on at full-swing

Punjab police allegedly leaked information on PM's route, as stated by eyewitnesses

Punjab police were seen with protesters, did not flag presence to SPG

Secret intel note warned Punjab govt of threat & blockade

A secret intel note accessed by Republic Media Network had revealed that the Centre had warned the Punjab government of a possible blockade of PM Modi's route three days before the security breach. On January 2, three days before the security breach, the note had mentioned that the PM is likely to face a grave threat from terror outfits such as the IM, LeT, HuM, HuJI, TTP besides Left Wing Extremists and remnants of LTTE cadres.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India