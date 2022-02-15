PM Modi Targets Akali Dal In Punjab: 'BJP Suffered Injustice By Not Getting DyCM Post'

Taking potshots at Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the Punjab election, PM Modi alleged that injustice was meted out to BJP when it was an ally of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party. BJP's oldest ally SAD quit NDA on September 26, 2020, in opposition to the passage of the three farm bills in the Parliament. Addressing a poll rally in Jalandhar on Monday, the PM claimed that SAD failed to give the Deputy CM post to the saffron party despite the latter having a significant number of MLAs.

This was perceived as a reference to the 2007 Punjab polls where SAD won 48 out of the 94 seats on which it contested. However, it could form the government only with the help of BJP which had 19 legislators. Taking a veiled dig at SAD on practising dynastic politics, PM Modi lamented that Parkash Singh Badal reposed faith in his own son for the Deputy CM's post. However, he asserted that BJP did not topple the government in the best interests of the people of Punjab.

PM Modi remarked, "When we were with Akali Dal, we considered it an elder brother. We always accepted our small role. We only had one thing in our hearts- we will make a decision only in the interest of Punjab. At one point in time, Akali Dal didn't have a full majority. The Akali government couldn't have functioned without the support of BJP. At that time, natural justice meant that the Deputy CM should have been from BJP."

"My colleague Manoranjan Kalia was in the race to become the Deputy CM. But, we suffered injustice at that time also. Badal Sahab made his own son the Deputy CM. We had enough MLAs to topple the government. But we didn't commit that sin because we only have the bright future of Punjab in our hearts. He sacrificed our political rights to ensure the welfare of Punjab and so that Punjabiyat remains immortal," he affirmed.

BJP joins hands with Amarinder Singh

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

As far as the seat-sharing is concerned, the JP Nadda-led party has garnered a lion's share of 68 seats whereas PLC and SAD(S) are fielding candidates in 34 and 15 constituencies each. On the other hand, SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in Punjab. All 117 seats will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.